Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys 586,740 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,680,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 586,740 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.13% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $541,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 90.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS stock opened at $64.81 on Friday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $56.91 and a one year high of $88.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.96 and its 200 day moving average is $68.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $381.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

