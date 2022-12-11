Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $443.86 Million Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,561,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,932,658 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $443,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 64.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 65.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 245.0% during the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $41.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.78.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.