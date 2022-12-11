Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $446.93 Million Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,980,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,365,393 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of Flowers Foods worth $446,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 38.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Flowers Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 33.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 11.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FLO opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $30.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 0.38.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.28%.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.