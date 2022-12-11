Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $510.61 Million Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,466 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.96% of Packaging Co. of America worth $510,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PKG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 9.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,216,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,306,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 30.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,201,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,586,000 after acquiring an additional 278,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 79.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 594,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,757,000 after acquiring an additional 262,314 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,167,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,275,105,000 after acquiring an additional 233,142 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 288.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 293,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,403,000 after acquiring an additional 218,265 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $143.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.89.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Performance

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $135.11 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $124.06 and its 200-day moving average is $133.98.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is presently 45.54%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

