Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $523.93 Million Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,184,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.21% of Sysco worth $523,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Insider Activity at Sysco

Sysco Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SYY opened at $82.23 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.83 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average is $82.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.63 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.50%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.