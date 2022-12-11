Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $591.29 Million Stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,424,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,322,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $591,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 29.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 49.8% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $499,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 130.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 26,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.54% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International Stock Down 1.8 %

MGM stock opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.04. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $26.41 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.03.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at MGM Resorts International

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $215,287.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Rose Mckinney-James sold 5,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $215,287.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at $12,003,542.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,562 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on MGM Resorts International from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.70.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.