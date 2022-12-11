Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $615.99 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,505,452 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 40,474 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $615,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 17.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.8% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.2% in the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $179.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.84. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $229.67.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $170.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.41.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.