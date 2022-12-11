Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,335,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 207,214 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 7.63% of RenaissanceRe worth $521,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $538,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth about $739,000. Gladstone Capital Management LLP grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 18.0% in the first quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 991,194 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,114,000 after purchasing an additional 151,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 903.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,511,000 after purchasing an additional 106,582 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the second quarter worth about $6,705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.67.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 0.4 %

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total transaction of $159,579.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,194.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:RNR opened at $186.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.47. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $189.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 0.42.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported ($9.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.42) by ($1.85). RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 29.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is -4.74%.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

