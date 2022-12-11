Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 463,801 Shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,580,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 463,801 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.09% of RBC Bearings worth $477,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,604,993 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,176,000 after acquiring an additional 353,074 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 311,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,324,000 after acquiring an additional 109,745 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,757,000 after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 181,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,623,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after purchasing an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $218.77 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.90 and a twelve month high of $264.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $233.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.18. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $369.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.32 million. On average, analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RBC. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $193.00) on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RBC Bearings from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.14.

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RBC Bearings news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $128,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,287. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 275,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,541,176.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $864,042. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

