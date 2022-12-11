Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 567,520 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.83% of Northrop Grumman worth $617,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Kings Point Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $537.43.

Shares of NOC opened at $528.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $518.00 and a 200 day moving average of $488.82. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $364.62 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

