Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,348,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960,720 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.90% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $583,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $78.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.46.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

