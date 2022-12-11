Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,056,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.61% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $557,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Profile

IONS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $48.82.

(Get Rating)

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.