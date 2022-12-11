Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,011,826 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 396,618 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.18% of Select Medical worth $543,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 96.4% during the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 42,034 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 20,628 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,030 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $3,995,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Select Medical stock opened at $23.75 on Friday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $30.81. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Select Medical had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 target price on Select Medical in a report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet cut Select Medical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Select Medical from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Select Medical to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

