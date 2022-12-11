Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Position in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,855,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 972,001 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 12.30% of Endava worth $605,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Endava by 22.6% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,780,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,864,000 after buying an additional 328,712 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Endava by 2.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,108,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 28,978 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Endava by 115.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 857,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,007,000 after buying an additional 459,000 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Endava by 50.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,835,000 after buying an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the first quarter worth about $64,236,000. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DAVA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Endava in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Endava from $94.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.44.

Endava Trading Up 1.8 %

DAVA stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13 and a beta of 1.19. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $61.55 and a twelve month high of $170.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.81.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $226.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.99 million. Endava had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 13.26%. Research analysts predict that Endava plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava Profile

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.