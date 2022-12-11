Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,827,140 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,484,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,827,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.55% of Dollar Tree worth $543,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,419,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,859,000 after acquiring an additional 451,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,463,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,682,000 after buying an additional 91,905 shares during the period. Mantle Ridge LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after buying an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock opened at $142.31 on Friday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.62 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.96.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Further Reading

