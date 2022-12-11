Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 307,054 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 360,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 307,054 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.06% of Cable One worth $465,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cable One by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank INC bought a new position in Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,678,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Cable One during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cable One by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Cable One news, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cable One news, Director Brad D. Brian purchased 50 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $951.11 per share, with a total value of $47,555.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 500 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,094.74 per share, with a total value of $547,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,808,458. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,276. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $743.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.79. Cable One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $620.57 and a 52 week high of $1,786.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $754.48 and a 200-day moving average of $1,070.98.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $11.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.61 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $424.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.82 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 21.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 61.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a $11.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.99%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,725.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $850.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cable One in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cable One from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,420.00.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive and electronic programming guide with parental controls.

