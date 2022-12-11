Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 869,596 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,290,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869,596 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.09% of Casey’s General Stores worth $608,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CASY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 42.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 54.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Casey’s General Stores Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $243.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $225.83 and a 200 day moving average of $211.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.82 and a 1 year high of $249.90.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

Casey’s General Stores ( NASDAQ:CASY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CASY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $256.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 454 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $220.45 per share, for a total transaction of $100,084.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,084.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages; tobacco and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.