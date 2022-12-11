Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 102,561 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,029,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,561 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.07% of Schlumberger worth $36,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,267.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock valued at $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Trading Down 5.9 %

SLB stock opened at $46.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.02. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $56.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SLB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.85.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

Featured Articles

