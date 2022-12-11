Prudential Financial Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 109.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,309,156 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 683,877 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.49% of Americold Realty Trust worth $39,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 14.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 630,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after buying an additional 56,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 44.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.49 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -265.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

In related news, EVP James C. Snyder, Jr. sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $101,524.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,206.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

COLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.50 to $33.50 in a report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.81.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

