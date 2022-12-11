Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 13,189 Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 467,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 3.95% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF worth $39,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 18.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IDU opened at $87.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $74.96 and a 52-week high of $96.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.07 and its 200-day moving average is $86.85.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

