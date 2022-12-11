Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 372,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,685 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.19% of DTE Energy worth $46,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DTE. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 2,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in DTE Energy by 15.5% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 244,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 23.9% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in DTE Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DTE stock opened at $117.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.07 and a 200 day moving average of $122.65. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $100.64 and a 52 week high of $140.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.79%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.952 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.69.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

