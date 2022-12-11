Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 509,518 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 913,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 509,518 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $36,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 211.6% during the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 663.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.57 and a 200-day moving average of $38.56. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $33.49 and a 12-month high of $50.89.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

