Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 22,547 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 369,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,547 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $42,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.71.

Insider Transactions at Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,575 shares of company stock worth $1,271,198 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BATS:CBOE opened at $124.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $123.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.32. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

