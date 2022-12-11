Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 30,751 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,711 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 30,751 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Norfolk Southern worth $46,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,498 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,135,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,488,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 216,774 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $49,271,000 after buying an additional 7,309 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 61,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,962,000 after buying an additional 5,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,721,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wolfe Research cut Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.33.

Insider Activity

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $244.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $203.65 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $233.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.33. The firm has a market cap of $56.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.33.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

