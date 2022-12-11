Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 32,575 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,614 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 32,575 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Autodesk worth $47,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 18.7% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after buying an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Autodesk by 29.0% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after buying an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 480.0% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 565,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $121,174,000 after buying an additional 467,842 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in Autodesk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after buying an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Autodesk by 107.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,850 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,628,000 after buying an additional 287,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Autodesk from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.43.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $194.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.67. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 68.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,652.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,206 shares of company stock valued at $245,827. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

