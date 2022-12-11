Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 3,636,255 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 88.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 476,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,636,255 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $38,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IYW. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 183.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $78.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.71 and a 200 day moving average of $81.74. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $69.49 and a 52-week high of $117.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

