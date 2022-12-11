Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,502 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.2% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Yum! Brands by 20.4% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.96 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.90.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.00.

Yum! Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.