Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.67.

Insider Activity

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total transaction of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Brendan R. Oneill sold 6,520 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.50, for a total value of $1,470,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,688,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.34, for a total value of $436,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,342,133.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,920 shares of company stock worth $2,200,940 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

See Also

