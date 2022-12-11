Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Monday, September 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.67.
Insider Activity
Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $244.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $187.89 and a twelve month high of $249.27.
Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 14.32%.
Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willis Towers Watson Public (WTW)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.