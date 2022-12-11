Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Bought by Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,359,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,945,819,000 after buying an additional 275,264 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,667,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,553,576,000 after buying an additional 1,085,578 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,041,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,577,461,000 after buying an additional 74,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,781,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,085,625,000 after buying an additional 362,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,656,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $518,026,000 after buying an additional 94,593 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE:PSA opened at $297.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $292.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.04. The stock has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.73 and a 1-year high of $421.76.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

