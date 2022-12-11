PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

PulteGroup has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. PulteGroup has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect PulteGroup to earn $7.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.1%.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in PulteGroup by 9.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in PulteGroup by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PulteGroup by 14.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 134,397 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 14.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.