PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Receives $50.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.42.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PHM shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PulteGroup

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 8.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 393,813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,770,000 after acquiring an additional 32,288 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $17,541,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $155,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 9.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 6.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,262,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,354,000 after buying an additional 77,775 shares during the period. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PulteGroup Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE PHM opened at $43.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup has a 1 year low of $35.03 and a 1 year high of $58.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.66.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.09%.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

