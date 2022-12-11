PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 652,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 303,643 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PVH were worth $37,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of PVH by 1.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,483 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of PVH by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PVH by 2.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

Shares of PVH opened at $73.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

PVH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PVH from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.33.

PVH Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.