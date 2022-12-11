Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.93.

RPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $1,214,858.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rapid7 by 103.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Rapid7 by 96.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the first quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.90. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.25. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $122.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

