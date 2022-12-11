Rarible Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.15 Million (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 11th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $29.05 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rarible token can currently be purchased for $2.05 or 0.00011952 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Rarible has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,159,221 tokens. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars.

