Raymond James Lowers Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) to Outperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$6.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.50.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tamarack Valley Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$6.57.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

Tamarack Valley Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of TVE opened at C$4.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 52 week low of C$3.21 and a 52 week high of C$6.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.75, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Tamarack Valley Energy Dividend Announcement

Tamarack Valley Energy ( TSE:TVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$329.30 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tamarack Valley Energy will post 1.1699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Tamarack Valley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.56%.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

(Get Rating)

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.