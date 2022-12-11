Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 143.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Realty Income by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $64.45 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 278.50%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

