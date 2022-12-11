Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) Holdings Reduced by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il decreased its position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,463 shares during the period. Css LLC Il owned approximately 0.07% of Relmada Therapeutics worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,540,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 353,750 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,707,000 after purchasing an additional 567,573 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 99,113 shares during the period. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 790,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 72,680 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RLMD opened at $2.68 on Friday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84.
Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.
