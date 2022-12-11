Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH) Insider Sells £112,834.26 in Stock

Renew Holdings plc (LON:RNWH – Get Rating) insider Andries Liebenberg sold 16,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 693 ($8.45), for a total value of £112,834.26 ($137,585.98).

Renew Trading Up 2.8 %

RNWH opened at GBX 694 ($8.46) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £547.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,388.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 623.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 657.51. Renew Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 550 ($6.71) and a 1-year high of GBX 874 ($10.66).

Get Renew alerts:

Renew Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a GBX 11.33 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Renew’s previous dividend of $5.67. Renew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Renew Company Profile

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Renew in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th.

(Get Rating)

Renew Holdings plc operates as a contractor in the field of engineering services and specialist building in the United Kingdom. The company provides services to the energy, environmental, rail, and infrastructure markets. It offers operational support and asset care; critical planned and reactive maintenance and renewals; civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering services; geotechnical and earthworks; plant, power, and signaling renewals; 24/7 emergency services; asset renewal and refurbishment; tunnel and shaft refurbishment, fencing, and devegetation; and in-house design services, as well as wireless telecoms installations; 3G, 4G, 5G, and Wi-Fi technologies; temporary sites and special events; and maintenance and decommissioning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Renew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.