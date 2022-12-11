Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Republic Services by 35.6% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 404.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RSG shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

RSG stock opened at $135.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.57 and a 1 year high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

