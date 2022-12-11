ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Position Decreased by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lowered its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 709 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in ResMed were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in ResMed by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in ResMed by 405.0% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $219.68 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.40 and a fifty-two week high of $265.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.45.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.51. The firm had revenue of $950.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.07 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

RMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ResMed from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ResMed from $276.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,605,144.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ResMed news, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 9,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $2,008,919.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,052 shares in the company, valued at $40,633,882.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 11,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.51, for a total value of $2,601,554.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,605,144.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,315 shares of company stock valued at $17,197,738. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

