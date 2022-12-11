Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Shares Bought by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,641 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP owned about 0.09% of Resolute Forest Products worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RFP. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products during the first quarter worth about $6,852,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 239.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 580,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,406,000 after buying an additional 409,460 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 305.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after buying an additional 366,078 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 97.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 234,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.6% during the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 349,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,509,000 after buying an additional 213,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Resolute Forest Products alerts:

Resolute Forest Products Price Performance

Shares of RFP opened at $21.01 on Friday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 10,930 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $231,278.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 187,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,959,882.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hugues Simon sold 4,853 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $102,738.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,373.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Resolute Forest Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Resolute Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

About Resolute Forest Products

(Get Rating)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached Kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP – Get Rating) (TSE:RFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Resolute Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resolute Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.