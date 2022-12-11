Reviewing Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX)

Cullman Bancorp (NASDAQ:CULL – Get Rating) and Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cullman Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cullman Bancorp alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cullman Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Third Coast Bancshares 0 1 2 0 2.67

Third Coast Bancshares has a consensus price target of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Third Coast Bancshares’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Third Coast Bancshares is more favorable than Cullman Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

6.5% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.7% of Cullman Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Third Coast Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cullman Bancorp 22.99% 3.91% 1.03% Third Coast Bancshares 8.39% 3.59% 0.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cullman Bancorp and Third Coast Bancshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cullman Bancorp $14.88 million 5.61 $1.75 million $0.53 21.25 Third Coast Bancshares $105.49 million 2.46 $11.42 million $0.83 23.14

Third Coast Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Cullman Bancorp. Cullman Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Third Coast Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Third Coast Bancshares beats Cullman Bancorp on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cullman Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Cullman Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Cullman Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides one- to four-family residential real estate, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, multi-family real estate, and consumer loans; and invests in securities. It operates three branch offices in Cullman, Alabama; and one branch office in Hanceville, Alabama. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Cullman, Alabama.

About Third Coast Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans, working capital, auto finance, and commercial finance. In addition, the company provides treasury management consumer and commercial online banking services, mobile applications, safe deposit boxes, and wire transfer services, as well as debit cards. It operates through eleven branches in Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio; and one branch in Detroit, Texas. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Humble, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Cullman Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullman Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.