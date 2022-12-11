Reviewing PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) & Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM)

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for PropTech Investment Co. II and Fathom, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

PropTech Investment Co. II currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Fathom has a consensus target price of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 158.18%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Fathom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Fathom shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.8% of Fathom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fathom has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Fathom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Fathom $330.23 million 0.30 -$12.49 million ($1.34) -4.34

PropTech Investment Co. II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fathom.

Profitability

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Fathom -5.01% -28.12% -21.20%

Summary

PropTech Investment Co. II beats Fathom on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services. The Mortgage segment offers residential loan origination and underwriting services. The Technology segment provides Software as a Service solutions and data mining for third party customers to develop its intelliAgent platform for use by the company's real estate agents. The company operates a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services, as well as supporting software called intelliAgent. It offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its FathomRealty.com website to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. Its intelliAgent real estate technology platform provides a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing and other marketing, and marketing repository services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. The company's brands include Fathom Realty, Dagley Insurance, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

