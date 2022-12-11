Reviewing SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS) & Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

SHF (NASDAQ:SHFS – Get Rating) and Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SHF and Hargreaves Lansdown, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SHF 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hargreaves Lansdown 1 7 2 0 2.10

SHF currently has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 217.22%. Given SHF’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SHF is more favorable than Hargreaves Lansdown.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SHF N/A 17.10% 1.82% Hargreaves Lansdown N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares SHF and Hargreaves Lansdown’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

70.9% of SHF shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares SHF and Hargreaves Lansdown’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SHF N/A N/A $1.25 million N/A N/A Hargreaves Lansdown $776.11 million N/A $287.92 million N/A N/A

Hargreaves Lansdown has higher revenue and earnings than SHF.

Risk and Volatility

SHF has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hargreaves Lansdown has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SHF beats Hargreaves Lansdown on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SHF

SHF Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides access to banking, lending, and other financial services to financial institutions serving the cannabis industry. The company, through its proprietary platform, offers access to business checking and savings accounts, cash management accounts, savings and investment options, commercial lending, courier services, remote deposit services, automated clearing house payments and origination, and wire payments. Its services allow cannabis related businesses to obtain services from financial institutions that allow them to run their business with enhanced financial insight into their business and access to resources. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Arvada, Colorado.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services. In addition, the company offers investment accounts; cash savings; accounts for children; and foreign currency exchange, retirement, and financial advisory services. Hargreaves Lansdown plc was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

