RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 13.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 112,738 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,909,000 after buying an additional 13,114 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,237,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 115,519 shares during the last quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 52.4% in the first quarter. Fairholme Capital Management LLC now owns 3,224,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $83,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 311,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.51. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $51.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.12.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EPD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

