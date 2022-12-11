RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $1.56 Million in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 492.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,828 shares of the bank’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTB opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 12 month low of $28.67 and a 12 month high of $41.69. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. As a group, analysts predict that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is 45.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Company Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

