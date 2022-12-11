RMB Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Humana news, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total value of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Kevin Fleming sold 11,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.61, for a total transaction of $6,310,510.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,780.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,161 shares of company stock valued at $16,994,804 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

HUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Humana from $540.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Humana from $547.00 to $647.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.00.

NYSE HUM opened at $533.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $67.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $529.35 and a 200-day moving average of $494.05. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $351.20 and a 52-week high of $571.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

