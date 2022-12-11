RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 640 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

RMB Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Fastenal by 78.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Fastenal by 53.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in Fastenal by 33.5% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Fastenal by 27.1% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter worth $60,000. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

Fastenal Price Performance

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness purchased 4,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,532,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at $300,445.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 281,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,532,592. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 12,440 shares of company stock worth $606,870 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.96 on Friday. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.17.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 34.25%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.31%.

Fastenal Profile

(Get Rating)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.