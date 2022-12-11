Roger Parry Sells 15,000 Shares of YouGov plc (LON:YOU) Stock

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) insider Roger Parry sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 980 ($11.95), for a total transaction of £147,000 ($179,246.43).

YouGov Stock Performance

Shares of YouGov stock opened at GBX 1,000 ($12.19) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 917.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 999.02. The company has a market cap of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 6,666.67. YouGov plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 770 ($9.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,600 ($19.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Get YouGov alerts:

YouGov Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a GBX 7 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from YouGov’s previous dividend of $6.00. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YouGov Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,640 ($20.00) price objective on shares of YouGov in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

(Get Rating)

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for YouGov Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YouGov and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.