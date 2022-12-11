Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Price Target to GBX 400

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 340 ($4.15) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 5,650 ($68.89) to GBX 6,000 ($73.16) in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 4,830 ($58.90) to GBX 5,000 ($60.97) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Ashtead Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $4,606.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $239.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.83. Ashtead Group has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $342.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.59.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

